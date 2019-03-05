Self defense class scheduled at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Patrons are invited to join IKI Krav Maga instructor Aaron Olson for a one-hour class at 6:30 p.m. March 18 at the Greenville Public Library.

Krav Maga is a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces. It’s used by special forces, FBI, SWAT teams and every day civilians. Krav Maga is Hebrew for “contact-combat” and is derived from a combination of techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, Aikido, judo and karate, along with realistic fight training.

Krav Maga is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency.

Patrons can learn how to defend themselves using practical, no-nonsense techniques.

This is a free event but space is limited to 10 people. Patrons can register by calling 548-3915.