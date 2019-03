HOLLANSBURG —The Hollansburg American Legion will serve a chicken pot pie dinner beginning at 11 a.m. March 17.

The menu consists of old fashion chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, a choice of green beans or corn, coleslaw or applesauce, cake or pie, and a drink.

Carry-out is available, and everyone is welcome.

The cost is $7.50 adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

For more information, call 997-4521.