Towne Squares Quilt Club to visit Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library will welcome back the Towne Squares Quilt Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16.

Once again the Towne Squares Quilt Club will be set up at the library to display its quilts and the craft behind creating them. The quilters will be happy to answer any question about quilting.

This year the quilters are working on pillowcases for servicemen overseas in association with the Blue Star Mothers of America who support military personnel and their families. The club has more than 6,000 members from more than 200 chapters throughout the nation. For more information, visit bluestarmothers.org.

The club holds a monthly business meeting the third Tuesday of the month in the Brethren Retirement Community Brick Room at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Members span all levels of skills and experience. The club auctions quilts each year for charity and donates quilts to Hospice. See facebook.com/TowneSquaresQuiltClub for more information.