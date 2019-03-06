Covington Pancake Day is Saturday

COVINGTON – The Covington Noon Optimist/Kiwanis 54th annual Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria.

Tickets may be purchased at the door and are $7 for adults and $4 for children younger than 10. Included in the meal is all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee, and a serving of sausage, applesauce, juice or milk.

The Optimist/Kiwanis Pancake Day a major fundraiser for the Covington Kiwanis and Noon Optimist Clubs. The Optimist Club is a “Friend of Youth” in the village of Covington. All proceeds of Pancake Day stay in Covington to benefit its youth, through the programs and scholarships of the Optimist and Kiwanis Clubs.