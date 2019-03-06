Wednesday morning accident closes State Route 571

GREENVILLE – State Route 571 was closed for nearly an hour Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle accident left both lanes blocked.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to State Route 571 in the area of Daily Road to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to Darke County deputies on the scene, a white Freightliner Sprinter cargo van was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when it slowed to attempt a right hand turn onto Daily Road. The Freightliner then was struck in the rear by a black Honda Civic CRX that also was traveling eastbound on State Route 571.

The male drivers of both vehicles where examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before refusing any further treatment and transport.

The driver of the Honda, who was found to be at fault for the accident, told deputies he was temporarily blinded by the sun as he approached Daily Road, preventing him from stopping in time before making contact with the other vehicle.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 571 were closed while deputies investigated the accident and crews worked to remove the vehicles and resulting debris.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

