Wayne HealthCare is a destination for care

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare is quickly climbing the ladder as one of Miami Valley’s leaders in providing patients with the best care through the latest technology. Through their many partnerships and alliances local residents can be close to home for cancer care, dialysis, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation… Now, through their partnership with Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio (OASWO), Wayne HealthCare is on the cutting edge of technology with the region’s only Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology for partial and total knee replacements. They also become one of the first to add the Arthrex Endoscopic 4K Camera Systems

“We talk a lot about Wayne HealthCare becoming a destination and we really already have,” said Dr. Safet Hatic, of OASWO. “We’re doing a lot of innovative things here. We enjoy a rewarding partnership with Wayne HealthCare. These are tangible examples of how the hospital is committed to delivering the best care to the community.” He added that this is a unique opportunity for him and his partners because this is the only place they have access to this robot technology.

It’s not just Greenville and Darke County that benefit from the technology offered at Wayne HealthCare. “It’s a remarkable opportunity for us to offer that to our patients around the greater Dayton area – north, south, east and west. It allows us to truly make Wayne a destination for orthopedic care,” said Dr. Hatic.

The Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology allows the surgeon to be more precise. The surgeon is able combine preoperative navigation and computer assisted surgery into one. “Every patient gets exactly what they need at the very moment,” he said. “We minimize soft tissue trauma. We minimize operative time, which is going to have tangible benefits for the patient to recover more expeditiously.” The surgeon is very much a part of the process and the Mako unit is a tool, but according to Dr. Hatic it is a tool that makes them better, more accurate and more predictable.

Being more precise can also reduce the need for opiates, length of hospital stay, inpatient physical therapy and post-operative pain.

“We did our first total knees in December and we’ve been keeping it busy since and there’s no end in sight,” he added. “It’s very unique for a community hospital to be doing the volume that we’re doing.” He noted that his patients always “rave about their experience at Wayne. The folks are happy and grateful for what we’re doing up here. It’s putting Wayne on the map for orthopedic surgery.”

Dr. Hatic not only praised Wayne HealthCare for its commitment to providing the latest technology with the Mako unit, but also pointed out, “It’s the only place I work that has 4K video graphics.” He called the new equipment in the operating room “phenomenal.” Wayne HealthCare’s Arthrex Endoscopic 4K Camera Systems is used for minimally invasive surgeries.

The public will have an opportunity to see and learn more about the Mako unit and the 4K audio and video opportunities on Saturday, March 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Wayne HealthCare. Dr. Hatic will be joined by Dr. Chad Weber who will offer remarks at 2:15 p.m. Community members are invited to meet both surgeons and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Surgery Center. “This is a rare opportunity for the community to go into the operating room and get a sense of where we do it and what we do.”

Shown are some members of the surgical team that works with the Mako Robotic-Arm and the Arthrex Endoscopic 4K Camera Systems.

By Ryan Berry, Managing Editor, rberry@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Berry, managing editor, at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330.

