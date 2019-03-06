Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo set for April 5-7

DARKE COUNTY – Community members are invited to attend the 57th annual Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo beginning at 4 p.m. April 5.

There will be an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. April 5 followed by a fish and game presentation by Jeff Wenning of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The show will continue from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7.

The expo will be in the Dairy and Beef Pavilion on the north side of the Darke County Fairgrounds, entering at the east entrance.

More than 110 vendors will be located inside and outside the pavilion. There will be recreational vehicles, camping, fishing and outdoor displays along with landscaping, home improvements and demonstrations.

Guests will be able to experience the flavors from the Sheriff’s Patrol Kitchen and other exhibitors. They also can fish in a kids live fishing pond, participate or cheer on the youth who compete in the Ohio State Championship Kiddie Tractor Pulls on April 6 and the National Kiddie Tractor Pulls on April 7.

The Sheriff’s Department will have its K-9 unit presentation at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 6. The Greenville High School Wavaires will perform at 7 p.m. April 6.

This is a free public event with donations accepted.

For further details about the Expo, visit DarkeCountySheriffsHomeShow on Facebook or contact one of the committee members: Joe Wintrow, Jerry Bunch, Aaron Kruckeberg, Dick Rhoades or Don and Diane Delaplane at 937 548 8799.

Raffle tickets will be sold for door prizes for which individuals do not need to be present to win.

Community members can support the Sheriff’s Patrol, which is mainly funded by two fundraiser events a year, not taxes.