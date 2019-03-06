Moose donates to Darke County Fire Chiefs Association

Loyal Order Of Moose Lodge No. 329 in Greenville donated $3,000 to the Darke County Fire Chiefs Association to help fund a personnel accountability system that will enhance safety and better track personnel for fire departments throughout Darke County. Pictured (l-r) are Bob Cox of the Moose, Steve Marshall of the Moose, Russ Thompson of the Greenville City Fire Department, Kurt Troutwine of the Arcanum Fire Department and Mark Loy of the Liberty Township Fire Department. The fire chiefs said they appreciate the donation, which will allow all of the county’s departments to get involved in the program regardless of departments’ budgetary issues. Darke County has enough funds to get started with the program but will continue to accept donations.

