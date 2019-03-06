Wavaires coming to Greenville Church of the Brethren

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Church of the Brethren, located at 421 Central Ave., will be joined by the Greenville High School Wavaires on March 31.

The Wavaires will perform their 2019 Cantata “Old Church Choir” during the regular worship service. Some songs to be featured are Old Church Choir, Holy Spirit, Reckless Love, Living Hope and Glorious Day.

There is no admission fee for the church performances, and the public is invited to attend and support this group of performers. Service begins at 10:30 a.m.