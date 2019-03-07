Jackson Friendship hosts meeting

UNION CITY – Jackson Friendship 4-H Club’s February meeting was held on Feb. 25 at the Mississinawa Valley concession area.

The meeting was called to order by president Leah Scholl. Members and guests said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Secretary Kylee Winner called the roll, and members answered the question, “What is your favorite movie?” Kylee Winner gave the secretary’s report, and Molly Barga gave the treasurer’s report.

Health and safety reports were given by Nick Barga and Zane Hissong. They reminded members that they should be sure to dress for cold weather by wearing coats, hats and gloves. Also, if members see power lines that are down, they should never touch them and call the electric company right away.

The club thanked Molly and Nick Barga for the donation to the 4-H Spring Kick-Off.

Ohio 4-H Week began March 3. Members are celebrating by wearing their 4-H T-shirts to school, making posters for school and promoting 4-H on the school announcements during the week.

Members were reminded that they need to go to the Extension Office to pick up their own project books. Committees met to make plans for the year.

After the meeting, members and their parents filled out enrollment forms.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at the MV concession area.