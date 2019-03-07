Beginner beekeeping workshop planned

GREENVILLE – Community members can get acquainted with the basics of beekeeping including equipment, natural history and maintenance through Darke County Parks at 10 a.m. March 16.

Guests can join an experienced beekeeper and naturalist for the inclusive workshop getting individuals started on their beekeeping journey. This program is free, but registration is required.

Individuals can visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register. Alternatively, individuals can register via phone at 937-548-0165 or in person at the Nature Center.