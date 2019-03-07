Crop insurance deadline nears in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment reminded farmers that the final date to purchase or modify federal crop insurance coverage on 2019 spring-planted crops is March 15.

“Crop insurance provides a strong protective umbrella for farmers,” Froment said. “They should speak with an insurance agent to purchase their coverage before the March 15 deadline.”

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. Federally-subsidized, multiple-peril crop insurance covers certain weather, pest and revenue related losses. This coverage is dependent on crop establishment and reporting dates determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency that farmers must meet. The dates vary by crop and county and are listed at www.rma.usda.gov.

State-regulated policies for damage caused by hail and fire also are available with additional requirements.

Ohio farmers can contact ODI at 1-800-686-1526 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to find insurance companies and agents licensed to sell crop insurance.