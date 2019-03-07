Driver escapes serious injury after rolling dump truck

GETTYSBURG – A driver narrowly escaped serious injury Wednesday afternoon when the dump truck he was operating rolled into a field, leaving him entrapped.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Gettysburg Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 6373 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road to the report of a single vehicle rollover accident with entrapment.

According to deputies on the scene, an older model white Ford dump truck, hauling a load of manure, was traveling north on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when the front left tire of the vehicle blew, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the west side of the roadway. The dump truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side.

Deputies reported that employees of Erisman Excavating working at a nearby construction sight witnessed the accident and were able to call 911 and assist the driver from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The driver of the Ford was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-028.jpg A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-025.jpg A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-040.jpg A tire blew on a white Ford dump truck, causing the driver to lose control and travel off the roadway. The truck struck and broke off a utility pole, continuing on nearly 100 yards into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its side. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate