Darke County 4-H Skating Party collects items for charity

GREENVILLE – The second annual Darke County 4-H Skating Party was held on Tuesday at The Skate Place in Greenville.

The event, sponsored by Hands Across the Darke (a community service group for teens) and the Darke County 4-H Committee, was attended by almost 250 4-H members and their families who came out to skate and have a good time.

Members of 4-H clubs were asked to wear their club shirts to earn prizes. The winning clubs were Canine Capers, Showhoppers, Horse & Rider and Darke County Holstein.

Hands Across the Darke collected items donated by 4-H members attending the skating party. The items donated will be given to food pantries, the homeless shelter, animal shelters and for making cancer care packages.