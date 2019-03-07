Carrie Adams wins Union City Lions Club drawing

UNION CITY – Blood donor Carrie Adams won a drawing hosted by the Union City Lions Club.

Darla Erwin, of the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, furnished the Union City Lions Club Blood Draw with a gift card for Bouser’s Barn to be awarded to one blood donor. In a drawing, Adams was the winner.

The Union City Lions host a blood draw every eight weeks for the Community Blood Center of Dayton. Melinda Frech is the Blood Center representative for Randolph County. Doug LeMaster is the Lions Blood Draw chairman.