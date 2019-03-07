Carrie Adams wins Union City Lions Club drawing

UNION CITY – Blood donor Carrie Adams won a drawing hosted by the Union City Lions Club.
Darla Erwin, of the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, furnished the Union City Lions Club Blood Draw with a gift card for Bouser’s Barn to be awarded to one blood donor. In a drawing, Adams was the winner.
The Union City Lions host a blood draw every eight weeks for the Community Blood Center of Dayton. Melinda Frech is the Blood Center representative for Randolph County. Doug LeMaster is the Lions Blood Draw chairman.
Carrie Adams, winner of a gift certificate through a Union City Lions Club drawing, is pictured with Lion Hoddy Speight.