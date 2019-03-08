City helps BRC with obtaining bonds

GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville will help the Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) with its issuance of Healthcare Facilities Revenue and Refunding Bonds. BRC has typically worked the Darke County Commission for the bonds, but the county can only be the issuer of these types of bonds for healthcare facilities. The county will be the issuer of the bonds for Wayne HealthCare and its proposed expansion.

According to Josh Grossman, bond counsel with Dinsmore & Shohl, pointed out the city would be issuing the debt on behalf of the BRC. “It’s not the city’s debt. The city isn’t liable for payment thereof. It’s all repayable from Brethren Retirement Community’s revenues they pledged, therefore. The city is fully indemnified, bears no risk and doesn’t affect your debt limitations,” he said.

Council approved an ordinance approving the issuance of bonds for BRC.

Geoff Surber addressed council asking for water and sewer be extended to a property he owns at 1348 Sater Street. According to Surber, the property is an island in Greenville Township surrounded by the city. He informally asked township trustees about annexation, but didn’t get a favorable response due to the property not being suitable for job creation. Surber pointed out the property was once home to a rendering plant and he hopes to rehabilitate the buildings. “It is my intention to clean up the site and recondition the buildings,” he said. Water was previously available to the site from a pump house on Sebring Warner, but that pump house no longer operates. “I understand I would have to pay tap fees and I would pay a higher than normal rate (for utilities),” he said.

Council President John Burkett assigned the issue to the Utilities Committee and asked for a report by the first meeting in April.

In other business, council:

* Approved an ordinance establishing nine redevelopment districts for the purpose of rehabilitation of historic buildings, creating jobs and encouraging economic development in commercial and mixed-use commercial and residential areas;

* Approved several ordinances and resolutions in regards to the North Broadway Improvements Project, including authorizing the mayor to enter into contract with ODOT, urban paving project, for the purpose of resurfacing North Broadway;

* Approved a resolution authorizing the safety/service director to purchase a Sharpe Mixer for the water department.

