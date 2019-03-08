Village of Arcanum joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced the Village of Arcanum’s online checkbook has been added to OhioCheckbook.com.

Sprague recognizes the value in continuing the legacy of the Ohio Checkbook, viewing it as a great resource in the quest for greater transparency in government.

“The Ohio Checkbook gives taxpayers a window into state and local government spending,” Sprague said. “We’re happy to have the Village of Arcanum as a partner in improving transparency and empowering its citizens to get involved in the decisions impacting their community.”

The Village of Arcanum is the fourth village in Darke County to join OhioCheckbook.com. The village’s online checkbook includes more than 22,000 individual transactions that represent more than $26 million in spending from 2013 through 2017.

“We are excited to be participating in the Ohio Checkbook program,” said Gregory T. Baumle, mayor of the Village of Arcanum. “The residents of this village are vested stakeholders, and they should know their hard earned dollars are being put to good use. We are happy to be following the lead of other progressive municipalities in Ohio in an effort to improve our transparency with our citizens.”

Launched in 2014, OhioCheckbook.com became the first resource aiming to make all state spending information available online. For three years running, Ohio has been recognized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group with the No. 1 government transparency ranking in the country.

Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio’s tax dollars are spent. As of March 2019, there have been more than 1,070,000 searches on the site, and the treasurer’s office continues working with local governments and constituents to leverage the site’s capabilities.

The treasurer’s office will continue partnering with OpenGov, a leading Silicon Valley government technology company, to provide residents of Ohio with the ability to view and search local government expenditures.

For more information or to view a local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on Arcanum.OhioCheckbook.com.