Versailles Pride & Progress blood drive is March 18

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Area Pride and Progress Association will partner with Community Blood center to sponsor a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 18 in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 8440 State Route 47.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s Blood Donors ShamROCK! T-shirt. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC needs whole blood to sustain the area blood supply and also is seeking new platelet and plasma donors. The Versailles Knights of Columbus location provides the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

The bright green St. Patrick’s Day Blood Donors ShamROCK! T-shirt is free when individuals register to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center or any CBC mobile blood drive. This limited edition T-shirt is an original design and only available from March 4 through March 30.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.