Edison State to hold open house event

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host an open house event for community members, area students and their parents from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua campus.

While on campus, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Edison State’s academic degrees, meet with professors, speak with a career pathway adviser and take a tour of campus.

A comprehensive list of career pathways will be highlighted including more than 40 degree programs and more than 70 short-term technical certificates within the areas of business, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, information technology, and social and public services.

Participants also can learn more about Edison State’s 2+2 University Transfer Degrees, which allow students to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at Edison State before transferring to a university of choice. The University Transfer Degrees in arts or sciences may be completed entirely online.

Industry partners from Crown and Premier Health also will be in attendance to speak one-on-one with students and parents about the need for skilled workers in the region and available job opportunities.

Pizza and light refreshments will be available to those in attendance. Attendees also will be entered to win a three-credit-hour tuition waiver. The first 50 people who register to attend online will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $25 Amazon gift cards. Individuals can register to attend online by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/College.

For more information, call 937-778-8600.