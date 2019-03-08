Ansonia Animal named 4-H Gold Honor Club

ANSONIA – The members of Ansonia Animal 4-H Club attended the 4-H County Recognition and Kick Off program on March 3.

During the program, Ansonia Animal was recognized as a Gold Honor Club. According to the pamphlet provided at the program, “Honor Clubs are 4-H clubs who have gone above and beyond regular 4-H club activities each year.”

Outstanding officer books were awarded to Lydia Hahn for the secretary’s book; Julie Oswalt, Savannah Oswalt and Charlotte Rismiller for the Historian Book; Matt Slyder for treasurer’s book and Kaeden Waymire for the reporter’s book.

Julie Oswalt was presented with a Leadership Award and Matt Slyder for an Achievement Award at the program.

Matt Slyder, Miley Walls and Kaeden Waymire were awarded with a Silver Premier 4-H award. Julie Oswalt and Byron Young were presented with Bronze.

County medal winners also were announced. Recognized were: community service, Kaeden Waymire; goats, Lydia Hahn; rabbits, Savannah Oswalt and Byron Young; and swine, Miley Walls.

Lastly the 4-H volunteers were honored. Advisers Julia Slyder has 11 years, Gary Knick 18 years, Elaine Rismiller 20 years and Irene Rismiller 29 years.

The next meeting of Ansonia Animal will be held at 2 p.m. March 10 at Ansonia United Methodist Church.