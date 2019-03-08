3-vehicle accident leaves 1 person injured

GREENVILLE – A three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon left one injured from a rush hour traffic accident.

At approximately 4 p.m., Greenville City Fire along with Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Russ Road and Oxford Drive in regards to a three-vehicle injury accident with entrapment.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a black Honda Pilot was exiting a private lot, crossing over Russ Road onto Oxford Drive, when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck in the passenger side door by a black GMC Acadia. The GMS Acadia then spun, coming into contact with the front driver’s side of a silver Ford Fusion, tipping onto two wheels and nearly rolling before coming to rest.

An elderly female front seat passenger of the Honda Pilot had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by Greenville City Fire before being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries.

The male driver of the Honda Pilot, who was found to be at fault for the accident, and a male juvenile backseat passenger were examined on the scene and released after refusing any further treatment and transport. The male driver of the GMC Acadia as well as the male driver of the Ford Fusion and his front seat female passenger also were examined on the scene and found to be uninjured in the accident.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

