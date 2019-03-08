1 injured in rear-end collision

GREENVILLE – A driver was injured Friday evening after being involved in a rear-end collision that caused heavy front end damage to the vehicle he was driving.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., Greenville City Fire along with Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Route 571 and State Route 49 North in regards to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a white Dodge Ram pick up, traveling eastbound on State Route 571, was stopped while waiting for traffic. Waiting to make a left hand turn onto State Route 49, the truck was struck in the rear by a black Chevy Equinox that also was eastbound on State Route 571.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the Chevy Equinox, was extricated by non-mechanical means by Greenville City Fire Department before being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was found to be uninjured in the accident, refusing treatment and transport on the scene.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department.

