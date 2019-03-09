Anna Manges awarded $56,000 Achievement Scholarship at Grace College

WINONA LAKE, IND. – Anna Manges, resident of Greenville and current Greenville Senior High School student, was awarded the Achievement Scholarship at Grace College’s 16th annual Presidential Scholarship Competition on Feb. 16.

The Achievement Scholarship will provide Manges with $14,000 per year, totaling $56,000 over four years.

PSC is an invitation-only weekend scholarship competition for qualifying high school seniors. Invitations are based on academic achievement with awards ranging from $4,000 scholarships to full tuition. In all, 68 scholarships were awarded totaling more than $2.2 million in tuition.

Participants enjoyed dinner and a program followed by an opportunity to speak with faculty members and a panel discussion with former finalists. The following day they competed for prizes through an interview and essay contest.

PSC is one facet of the financial aid program at Grace College. Ninety-nine percent of Grace students receive some institutional financial aid.

Through Measure of Grace, the college’s comprehensive affordability program, tuition never increases after the first year of enrollment, all students receive free textbook rentals and can earn a bachelor’s degree in more than 70 majors in a three-year accelerated degree format.

For more information about financial aid and scholarships available at Grace, visit www.grace.edu/admissions, call 866-974-7223 or email financialaid@grace.edu.