Driver injured in roll-over accident near Ansonia

ANSONIA – A female driver was assisted from her vehicle Saturday morning after losing control and rolling it into a field.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 just north of State Route 47 to a single vehicle roll-over injury accident with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a gray Dodge Avenger was traveling south on State Route 49 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road. The driver drifted off the right side, over-corrected and veered left of center and off the left side of the roadway into a field.

The vehicle is thought to have rolled at least once before coming to rest on its side. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, unable to climb free, until arriving units from Ansonia Fire reached the scene and assisted her from the vehicle under her own strength.

Ansonia Rescue treated the driver on the scene for minor injuries and transported her to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

