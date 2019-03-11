Caden Buschur places 3rd in state FFA public speaking contest

MARYSVILLE – Caden Buschur represented the Versailles FFA in the state FFA public speaking contest held on March 2 at Marysville High School.

Buschur participated in the Advanced Prepared Public Speaking contest and placed third overall in the state.

As part of the contest, Buschur wrote, memorized, presented and answered questions about his six-minute speech. He earned the right to compete in the state after placing in the top two in the district.

Versailles ag ed student-teacher Abby Pozderac helped coach Buschur.