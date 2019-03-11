Defendants arraigned on theft, drug, child endangerment charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Defendants were arraigned on theft, child endangerment and drug-related charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ronda Hanes, of Greenville, was arraigned on three counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies carrying combined penalties of up to three years in prison and a potential $7,500 in fines; four counts of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors carrying combined penalties of up to two years in prison; as well as individual counts of misuse of a credit card, identity theft, and telecommunications fraud, which carry combined penalties of an additional four years in prison.

Defense attorney Randall Braeden entered a plea of not guilty on the defendant’s behalf.

Assistant Ohio Attorney General Christian Sticken, of Cleveland, appeared for the prosecution. Sticken said he was not opposed to Hanes being released on an own recognizance bond, which was promptly ordered by Judge Hein.

Hanes’ next court appearance is a status conference, to be held April 29.

Randy Lane, 36, also of Greenville, was arraigned on one count each of aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession, both second-degree felonies carrying penalties of up to eight years in prison, as well as tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison. If convicted, the first two counts carry mandatory minimum sentences of two years apiece.

Defense attorney David Rohrer entered a not guilty plea on Lane’s behalf and asked the court to continue his existing $20,000 bond. Darke County Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby expressed reservations, however.

“The defendant has had two additional counts added since that bond was set,” Ormsby said. “I’m not sure if $20,000 is enough for him to appear on those charges.”

Judge Hein chose to continue the bond. Lane’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference, to be held May 3.

Matthew Welty, 33, of Troy, was arraigned on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession and possession of marijuana, charges carrying combined penalties of up to 21 years in prison and a potential $48,000 in fines. The charges carry a combined minimum mandatory sentence of four years, if convicted. The state also will seek forfeiture of Welty’s vehicle, which was allegedly used in the commission of the offenses.

Defense attorney Braeden entered a plea of not guilty on Welty’s behalf. Court officers reported Welty was late for his last pretrial supervision appointment with the Darke County Office of Adult Probation.

“I don’t need to hear the perfectly good excuse,” Judge Hein told the defendant. “But if it becomes a pattern, I will need to hear it, and it won’t be from you.”

Welty’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference, to be held April 29.

Jacob Howell, 29, of Greenville, was arraigned on two counts of endangering children, fourth-degree felonies carrying combined penalties of up to three years in prison and a potential $10,000 in fines. Defense attorney David Rohrer was appointed to represent Howell; his next court appearance is a status conference, to be held May 3.

By Anthony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Anthony Baker

