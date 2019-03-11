Versailles FFA places 6th in state FFA agricultural sales contest

MARYSVILLE – The Versailles FFA participated in the state ag sales contest on March 6 at the Marysville Armory.

The team consisted of Jacob Wuebker, Dalton Hesson, Laura Wuebker and Cory Timmerman. Each person was responsible for taking a test, selling an agricultural product and participating in a customer relations practicum.

The Versailles FFA ag sales team placed sixth in the state.

Individually, Jacob Wuebker placed second overall, and Hesson placed 14th overall.

Versailles FFA earned the right to participate in the state contest by placing second in the district.

Ryan Langenkamp helped coach the team.