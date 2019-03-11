Franklin Monroe Elementary earns Overall A Award

The Franklin Monroe Elementary School was granted an Overall A Award from the Ohio State Board of Education for 2018. As a recipient of the Overall A Award, the Franklin Monroe Elementary School’s report card reflects the outstanding high academic performance of all students. Pictured (l-r) are Principal Megan Linder, Kori Garber, Maura Yount, Parker Patrick and Brady Wackler.

