Bryant Fox qualifies for 2019 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association semifinal tournament

FINDLAY – Bryant Fox, of New Madison, a member of the University of Findlay’s Intercollegiate Horse Show Association western team, will compete individually in the 2019 IHSA semifinal tournament to be held March 16-17 at the University of Findlay.

Students qualified for this level of competition by placing first or second in their event during the 2019 IHSA regional tournament.

