Union City Lions Club to sponsor breakfast

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Lions Club of Union City, Indiana, will sponsor its bi-annual pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast on April 6 at the Union City Elks Lodge in downtown Union City, Indiana.

Adults (age 13 and older) can enjoy this all-you-can-eat meal for $7 while children 12 and younger can enjoy for $4. Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to noon.

Money earned from this event go directly toward the success and continuation of projects to provide many services to folks living in the Union City community.