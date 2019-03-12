Upcoming events planned at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Staff at Bradford Public Library are busy planning new events to keep patrons entertained while they wait for spring to finally arrive.

STEAM workshop for Homeschoolers will be held from 10:15-11:30 a.m. March 14. These free workshops are suitable for students in the first through eighth grades. Patrons can roll up their sleeves and get ready for an engineering challenge this month.

Bradford Public Library’s first Good Grub Club will happen from 10:30 a.m.-noon March 23. This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford School. There is a limit of two students per family, and registration is required by March 18. There is a limit of 12 participants. The first class will focus on breakfast. The library will offer classes through the year.

Kathy Weigandt will return at 6:30 p.m. April 4 with an Easter wreath class. This easy-to-assemble wreath will look beautiful anywhere in guests’ home as they prepare for the Easter season. Class fee of $20 is due at time of sign-up. Checks should be made payable to Kathy Weigandt. The registration cut-off is March 25. There is no class size limit. Patrons can stop in or visit the library’s Facebook page to see the wreath.

The One Book, Many Communities events have begun. Nine local libraries including Arcanum, Piqua, Tipp City, Milton Union, J.R. Clarke, New Madison, Troy, Edison State Community College and Bradford are taking part in this promotion. Participants will read “The One” by John Marrs and can take part in various activities based on the book offered at the libraries. Bradford Public Library will have a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. April 4. Copies of “The One” are available at Bradford Public Library.

Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Patrons can adapt the workout to fit their fitness needs. The classes are free, and patrons provide their equipment. Individuals can call the library to register or find out what is need to join.

Rush’s Rowdy Readers meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. This enthusiastic group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks, laughs and lots of smiles are guaranteed. Registration is not required.

As always, anyone who has questions about any of Bradford Public Library’s upcoming events should call the library at 937-448-2612 or visit its Facebook page.