One Book, Many Communities and more planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library is participating with other local libraries in a reading initiative for northern Miami Valley residents.

Patrons are invited to read the book “The One” by John Marrs and to participate in the many programs planned around the book.

This thriller has readers wondering how far they might go to find their perfect match. All one needs to do is send in a DNA sample and wait for the name of their true love. As the story reveals, even soul mates can have secrets. The APL is hosting a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. March 28 for anyone interested.

At 6 p.m. April 4, Amie Tennant will present DNA Testing Ethics: Things to Consider. In this lecture, Tennant will discuss what is considered sound ethical practices for genetic genealogy and will presents case studies to help patrons consider their own opinions on utilizing DNA for research.

No registration is needed for either of these events.

There will be an interview with John Marrs via Skype at the Piqua campus of Edison State Community College. Individuals can join patrons from the area at 1:30 p.m. April 10 as the author shares his thoughts on his book. Patrons can call the library for more details concerning this event.

David Nilsen, a beer writer and educator, will be presenting his third “Brew Review” with a focus on porters and stouts at 6:30 p.m. March 28. Patrons are asked to call the library to register in advance for this event.

The adult winter reading challenge is wrapping up with the last day to turn in entries March 31. Each title a patron reads will be an entry for a prize. Patrons can come in to the library for details.

Patrons can search for items, check their account, place holds and have a digital copy of their card on the library’s app. It is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching for “COOL Libraries.”

Patrons can call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.