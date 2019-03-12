J. R. Clarke Public Library plans events

COVINGTON – J. R. Clarke Public Library has released information about upcoming events at the library.

At 6:30 p.m. March 14, J. R. Clarke Public Library will host its first Community Reads Book Club in the community room of the library. The library will share information on the area’s chosen One Book, Many Communities pick titled, “The One,” authored by John Marrs from London, England. Director Cherie Roeth will have an overview of the book to read and an author interview to see. There will be more details shared and light refreshments will be served. Interested patrons and area community members can sign-up by calling the library at 937-473-2226 or stopping by.

The month of March at J. R. Clarke Public Library is the library’s Celebration of Dr. Seuss and His Amazing Books! In addition to the decorations and reading Dr. Seuss’s works, the library has a contest planned. Patrons can stop in at any time and be a part of this event.

At 1:30 p.m. March 27, J. R. Clarke Public Library will host a training session for all staff and patrons on the new SCANPro 3000. This piece of genealogical digital equipment has been purchased for the library’s Historical/Reference Room through the donation of Paul and Anne Sandfort of California. Paul’s mother, Lela Francis Sandfort (Shellabarger), was born and raised in Covington.

The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media, and a 27-inch monitor and Photo Ready Copier/Scanner, which are donated by J. R. Clarke Public Library’s Friends of the Library organization. The location for this workshop will be in the Historical/Reference Room on the top floor.

At 11 a.m. March 30, J. R. Clarke Public Library will honor and celebrate the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” This is a very special day for children ages 5 through adults. J. R. Clarke Public Library will welcome the expert whiz of “The Wizard of Oz,” Logan Harrison, who will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film.

Along with Harrison, J. R. Clarke Public Library will create a Land of Oz Craft, eating Munchkin Snacks and watch the original production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Everything will take place in the Community Room. The event time period is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Signing up for the event is preferred by calling 937-473-2226 or stopping by the sign-up table. Kids are encouraged to “dress up.”

J. R. Clarke Public Library – Celebrating over 100 years of Service to the Covington Area Community is set for 1 p.m. April 13. This event will begin in the Community Room with several speakers with all types of background information on the library and then progress with a tour of the building, highlighting the SCANPro 3000 in the J. R. Clarke Alcove, the many uses of the SMARTBoard in the Community Room and the many new services the library will have available for its patrons, community, school, businesses and organizations. Refreshments will be served.