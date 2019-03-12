Suspected drunk driver arrested after 1 injured in crash

ANSONIA – A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 49 North and Beamsville-Union City Road to an injury accident with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a black Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on Beamsville-Union City Road when it failed to yield to a red Toyota Camry traveling southbound on State Route 49 North, causing the two vehicles to collide and sending the Toyota Camry off the right side of the roadway.

The unidentified female driver of the Toyota Camry, which sustained heavy driver-side damage as the result of the impact, was extricated from her vehicle by the Ansonia Fire Department using non-mechanical means. She then was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville for what was described as non life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Chevy Impala, which sustained heavy front end damage as a result of the impact, was uninjured in the crash and refused treatment and transport from EMS. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Brian Lee Berns, was arrested on the scene by Darke County deputies on the the suspicion of DWI after performing poorly on a field sobriety test and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was charged and held.

The crash will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-074.jpg A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-067.jpg A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-079.jpg A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-069-1.jpg A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-057.jpg A driver was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate