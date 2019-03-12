March 16 auction features log splitter, air compressors, kitchen equipment and more

COLUMBUS – The state’s next miscellaneous property auction, scheduled for Saturday, will feature numerous unique items including a compact log splitter, air compressors and kitchen appliances.

A wide variety of computer equipment including laptops, monitors and printers and electronic appliances including copiers, audio and video equipment and cassette recorders also will be auctioned, as well as an assortment of other miscellaneous items.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus. The doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental entities. All inventory will be sold as is with no warranty or guarantee of any kind.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards (Visa, Discover and MasterCard only) are accepted. Credit and debit cards are charged a 3 percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations.

Inventory may be inspected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The warehouse is open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. All items must be removed by noon March 21. All participants must register at the auction.

Public auctions are the last step in the state’s surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use. In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening. The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

For more information, contact Tom Lowery or Mark Young at 614-466-7636 or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at ohio.gov/surplus.