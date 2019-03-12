Darke County Republicans to host candidate forum

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club, with the support of the Darke County Republican Men’s Club and the Darke County Republican Party, is hosting a Candidate Forum at 10 a.m. March 23 at the Chestnut Village Center of the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Republican candidates appearing on the May 7 primary election ballot will be featured. Greenville law director, City Council Ward 1 and City Council Ward 4 are contested races. The races for Greenville mayor, auditor and Council Ward 2 are uncontested.

All candidates for the contested races have been invited to appear. Jesse J. Green and Michael A. Rieman will be on the ballot for city law director. Tracy T. Tryon and Clarence Godwin are both running for Greenville City Council Ward 1. John Hensley and Matthew Staughler are vying for Greenville City Council Ward 4.

The following uncontested race candidates have been invited to appear: Greenville Mayor Stephen M. Willman, Greenville Auditor Roxanne Willman and Greenville City Ward 2 Councilwoman Doris Howdieshell.

All the candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and those facing contested races will be given the additional opportunity to answer questions submitted by the audience.

“The members of the DCRWC, DCRMC and DCRP are all happy to be able to provide this service to help the voters of Greenville become acquainted with the Republican candidates,” said DCRP Central Committee Chairman Cindy Pike, who also will serve as moderator.

The program is free as a public service to the Greenville voting community. Anyone with questions should contact DCRWC Program Chairman Lyn Bliss at 937-548-5687 or email her at DCRW1stVP@darkegop.org.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations.

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

For more information, visit http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.