Art at the Mill begins new season of exhibits

DARKE COUNTY – Bear’s Mill announced a new season of Art at the Mill opening on March 29 in the Clark Gallery.

Featured artists at this first exhibit are Greenville-area painter Michael Glass and sculptor Bill Feinberg, who maintains a studio in Cincinnati’s Pendleton Arts Center.

As in the past, the exhibit will open with an artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on the final Friday of the month during which finger food and drinks will be offered; the artists will briefly share information about their work, methods and inspiration at 7 p.m.

Art at the Mill, curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.

According to Jan Roestamadji, Art at the Mill for 2019 will include unique pieces from a broad range of media.

“Viewers will see lots of color, as well as work that is simply fun to look at,” Roestamadji said.

Clark reported that the depth of regional talent available provides an exciting pool of work that will appeal to art lovers and the general public alike.

“Art at the Mill provides a perfect venue for a wide array of artists whose art is enhanced by our warm, inviting gallery space,” Clark said. “We are looking forward to sharing our space with outstanding artists who deserve recognition.”

Feinberg creates sculptures in a variety of media including wood, stone and sometimes plaster bronze and steel. While nearing retirement from his 35-year career as a professor of sociology at the University of Cincinnati, he was urged by his wife to take a class in stone carving at Cincinnati’s Art Academy; he did.

“And I was totally hooked after just two hours,” he said.

Feinberg’s work is representational while at the same time somewhat abstract with influence from Inuit sculptors as well as recent masters. When asked what pieces he will bring to the Mill, he replied that some of the pieces to be displayed were inspired by birds.

Birds also will show up in Glass’ paintings, as will butterflies and other subjects inspired by the surrounding environment. The constantly evolving artist said he seeks to create realistic images enhanced by abstract expressionistic energy.

“Life is in constant motion, never static; if I paint an image that looks like a photograph, I am failing to demonstrate the many dimensions of the subject’s past, present and future,” he said.

A graduate of Columbus College of Art and Design, Glass said the driving force behind his art is exploration.

“The search for and discovery of narratives or stories defines my perspective on life,” he said.

Bear’s Mill, owned and operated by Friends of Bear’s Mill, is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road about 5 miles east of Greenville.

Art At the Mill is funded in part by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts and can be viewed during regular Mill store hours. Current hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; these hours will expand in April.

For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.