Darke County Health Department to host vaccine clinic

DARKE COUNTY – In order to meet school immunization requirements, the Darke County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at SPIRIT Medical Transport, located at 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville.

Students currently in the sixth and 11th grades who attend Darke County schools should have received a letter sent to their homes through their school during the past couple weeks. The letter invites students to receive the needed vaccines during the upcoming Health Department clinic and also outlines the requirements, which now includes two vaccines for incoming seventh graders – a Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis) in addition to a meningococcal vaccine. The second requirement is that all incoming seniors also are to receive the meningococcal vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is free for families.

Those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card. Copies of the card will be made on-site, and the Health Department will bill the insurance company. Whatever reimbursement the Health Department receives from an insurance company to cover the vaccine costs will be accepted.

For additional information concerning the state vaccine requirements or the upcoming Health Department clinic, contact the health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.