Brethren Retirement Community to host seminar

GREENVILLE – Brethren Retirement Community will host a seminar on getting affairs in order, presented by local attorney Ted Finnarn, at 6:30 p.m. March 28 in the Brick Room.

Regardless of age, you never know when an accident or illness may occur. If someone had to make sense out of your financial and legal matters without your help, would they know what you own and owe, where your legal documents are kept or even who you wanted to make decisions regarding your care?

The informative seminar will help individuals get organized and learn what information and legal documents they may need in place before they are needed.

This is a free event. Reservations are required, and seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 547-7628.