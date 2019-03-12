Hunter education courses scheduled

DARKE COUNTY – A hunter education course is being offer at the Darke Counter Park’s Nature Center on State Route 502 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30 and from 1-6 p.m. Mar 31 or until finished.

A hunter education course is required for all first-time hunters who have not held a previous license. It’s also required for hunters who have hunted using an Apprentice License for three years.

Lunch and drinks will be provided on March 30. Attendees should bring pencils and highlighters. All other materials will be provided.

Individuals need to register online for this course. To register, visit wildohio.gov or wildlife.ohiodnr.gov, select buy a license or permit then click on hunter education.

For information, call Bob Welch at 937-423-1596 or email glennwelch1@gmail.com.