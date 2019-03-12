Event to explain the ins and outs of the Jewish calendar

PIQUA – In the Jewish calendar, this is year 5779.

Individuals are invited to come and learn about the Jewish calendar, focusing on the structure of the Jewish year and the important festivals and events within it – and, of course, plenty of time for questions about Judaism generally.

This one morning class taught by Student Rabbi Eliza McCarroll of Congregation Anshe Emeth in Piqua is from 10-11:30 a.m. March 24. McCarroll is a second-year rabbinic student at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati and a native of Sidney, Australia.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858.

The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class, however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating. For reservations, contact Eileen at 937-623-1234 or ansheemeth@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.ansheemeth.org.