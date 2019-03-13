Rep. Jena Powell to make stops in Arcanum, Troy

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell will be in District 80 holding coffee hours with constituents on Thursday in Troy and Arcanum.

Powell will be at the Arcanum Public Library, 101 W. North St., Arcanum. Constituents are invited to stop by anytime between noon-1 p.m. Thursday.

Powell will be at the Boston Stoker in Troy, 1293 S. Dorset Road. Constituents are invited to stop by anytime between 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Powell said she hopes many constituents will be able to make it so that she can both hear directly from the people what is going on in the district and share what she is doing at the Statehouse. Individuals can come with questions, concerns and opinions to share with Powell.

Anyone with questions may email madeleine.castle@ohiohouse.gov.