Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market to host vendor open house

GREENVILLE – The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market presented by Main Street Greenville is looking for vendors.

The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday morning, from June 1 through Oct. 12, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the Courthouse.

Those interested in selling their items at the Farmers’ Market are invited to join Main Street Greenville for its vendor open house. This will take place from 6-7 p.m. March 28 at KitchenAid Experience, 423 S. Broadway. Main Street Greenville will answer questions, greet returning vendors and help new vendors sign-up for the 2019 season.

The market offers a variety of selling options, ranging from one Saturday to every Saturday of the season.

“The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market provides a friendly and fun location for local individuals to sell their goods. If you’re looking for local produce in the summer months, the Farmers’ Market is a great way to get the freshest goods and support local farmers,” Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, executive director of Main Street Greenville, said.

Anyone who is interested in selling goods at the Farmers’ Market but is unable to attend the open house should contact Main Street Greenville for an application form at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. Individuals also can like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis at www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville.