Union City DECA attends Indiana DECA State Career Development Conference

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City DECA Chapter attended the State Career Development Conference from March 3-5.

Students attending the conference were Jacob Curry, Mason Good, Reagan Hoggatt, Sophia Spence, Emalee Bocanegra, Sydney Ralston, Heidi Livingston, Morgan Wymer, Kyle Buckingham, Hunter Reagan and Piter Sicolela.

The students took their competition test and attended the opening session on March 3. The students completed the role play part of their competition on March 4. They also had the opportunity to attend leadership workshops.

The chapter enjoyed dinner at Yard House the evening of March 4. The last event of the evening was the recognition session. Union City’s Apache Design and TeePee were recognized for being Certified Gold Level School-Based Enterprises.

The March 4 entertainment was the country music up-and-coming musician Filmore. He captivated and engaged the audience with his music.

The students attended the Grand Awards Session the morning of March 5. Sophia Spence and Reagan Hoggatt placed top 10 in sports and entertainment marketing.

The following students will attend the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida: Reagan Hoggatt, Sophia Spence, Sydney Ralston and Emalee Bocanegra. These girls will make their presentation on market planning for their school-based enterprises.

The DECA Chapter thanked the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its continued support. Anyone who is interested in donating money for the four students attending the International Career Development Conference in Orlando should call Becky Kuehl at 765-964-4840 or email her at ​bkuehl@resc.k12.in.us.