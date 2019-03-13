Fireside reading scheduled at Oakley Place

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library recently partnered with Oakley Place Assisted Living to provide programming to its residents.

Reference Librarian Caitlyn Clark will share her love of reading with the residents twice a month as a fireside reader. Based on the interests of the residents, she will read excerpts from several Chicken Soup compilations and will take future reading requests from those who attend. Clark is scheduled to read at 11 a.m. March 15 and 29.

Warren Richards, also a reference librarian, will coordinate games at Oakley House. He will introduce various games to the residents that concern memory building and cooperation. Visits from Richards will occur once a month beginning in April.