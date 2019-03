Gaylen Blosser (left) was named the 2018 Greenville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year during the group’s meeting on Wednesday. He is pictured with Greenville Kiwanis President Greg Zechar.

Gaylen Blosser (left) was named the 2018 Greenville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year during the group’s meeting on Wednesday. He is pictured with Greenville Kiwanis President Greg Zechar.