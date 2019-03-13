Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes becomes an American flag decommission site

GREENVILLE — Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes now is an American flag decommission site.

When American flags are worn and ready to be replaced, individuals can drop them off at either of the funeral home’s locations and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes will take care of decommissioning them.

Greg Zechar, manager of Zechar Bailey and Bailey Zechar Funeral Homes and assistant scoutmaster for Greenville Boy Scout Troop 134, will handle the decommissioning of the flags by holding a flag decommission ceremony for each flag being decommissioned complete with a reading and a prayer.

By doing this, Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes thinks it can help the community with the proper decommissioning of flags and help teach the Boy Scouts about the flag and the proper handling and decommissioning of the flag.