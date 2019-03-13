Darke County Parks to host beekeeping class

DARKE COUNTY — With the increased awareness of the importance of pollinators, Darke County Parks invites those interested in beekeeping to a free class at 10 a.m. March 16 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center.

Guests will get acquainted with the basics of beekeeping including equipment, natural history and maintenance. Individuals can join an experienced beekeeper and naturalist for an introductory look at getting started on a beekeeping journey.

This program is free, but registration is required. Individuals can visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register. Alternatively, individuals can register via phone at 937-548-0165 or in person at the Nature Center.