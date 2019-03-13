Science Olympiad Team presents at Union City Lions meeting

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions held its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The meal was prepared by D’s Restaurant and was enjoyed by the 20 members and one guest attending the meeting. The program was presented by the Union City High School Science Olympiad Team.

This year the team consisted of 12 students in the seventh through 12th grades, and they competed at the Butler University Science Olympiad Regional on Feb. 23. The team is coached by Randolph Eastern School Corporation staff members Blake Clevenger and Kirk Schilling.

Science Olympiad is a national competition in which 15 member teams compete in 23 science related events. Some events involve building something and competing at the regional with it, some are study events in which the students take a test over a topic and some of the events are ones in which students must prepare and then use equipment and materials at the event to compete.

Union City’s team competed against some much larger schools from Indianapolis, Bloomington and other places in Indiana. The team did well, bringing home a couple of medals.

Clevenger and Schilling had three team members with them, and they showed the club some of the things that they built for the competition.

The Union City Lions Club is the financial sponsor for this team.

Team members include David Bowers, Josiah Bowers, Kyle Buckingham, Kalam Denny, Sylaris Denny, Paula Gallegos. Antonio Jasso, Shelby King, Collin Perry, Hunter Reagan, Christina Sowinski and Sullivan Thomas.