Darke County Parks to host fire building class

DARKE COUNTY – Fire can play an important role in camping skill sets. Whether it be for cooking, warmth or just camaraderie, campfires add to the experience.

Individuals can join a naturalist at 1 p.m. March 23 at the new Bish Discovery Center (404 N. Ohio St., Greenville) to learn the tools and techniques to create a campfire for camping, backpacking or backyard s’mores.

This informative, hands-on class will allow guests a chance to get familiar with common methods and feel confident that when they are on the trail, they will have ability start a safe and useful fire.

This class will require some short-distance walking and kneeling will be required.

Registration is required for this program and there is a fee of $5. Individuals can register online at darkecountyparks.org/programs or by phone at 937-548-0165.

For questions about this or any other park district programs, call 548-0165.